Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Novavax ends Q3 with $334.2 mln cash ahead of U.S. trial of COVID-19 vaccine

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Monday it ended the third quarter with $334.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, as the vaccine developer prepares to start a delayed U.S.-based late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate later this month.

Earlier in the day, the vaccine developer said it won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s “fast-track” status for its experimental coronavirus vaccine, NVX-CoV2373.

Novavax expects data from the trial could support U.S. authorization and approval. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up