Novavax expects COVID-19 vaccine U.S. data from trial in Q2

May 10 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Monday it expects to report U.S. data from a late-stage study testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the second quarter of this year.

The company said it intends to file for authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the European Medicines Agency in Europe in the third quarter of 2021. (refini.tv/3bfL38D) (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)