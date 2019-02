Feb 28 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Thursday its vaccine to prevent RSV infection, a leading cause of a respiratory disease in infants, failed to meet the main goal of a late stage study.

The vaccine failed to prevent lower respiratory tract infection related to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, the company said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)