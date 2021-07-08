German car parts maker Novem seeks $980 mln valuation in flotation

FRANKFURT, July 8 (Reuters) - German car interiors supplier Novem is offering shares at 16.50-19.50 euros apiece in a stock market flotation valuing the company at up to 830 million euros ($979.7 million), it said on Thursday.

The company is offering up to 17.3 million shares in a private placement, targeting a post-deal free float of up to 40%, provided an upsize option and an overallotment option are exercised. ($1 = 0.8472 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by David Goodman )