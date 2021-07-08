German car parts maker Novem seeks $980 million valuation in flotation

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German car interiors supplier Novem is offering shares at 16.50-19.50 euros apiece in a stock market flotation valuing the company at up to 830 million euros ($980 million), it said on Thursday.

The company is offering up to 17.3 million shares in a private placement, targeting a post-deal free float of up to 40%, provided an upsize option and an overallotment option are exercised.

The Dutch Brenninkmeijer family, best known for its fashion retailer C&A, owns Novem through its Bregal Unternehmerkapital fund and would be able to cash out of the business, having pulled an initial attempt to exit in 2019.

Novem Chief Executive Guenter Brenner last month said that the flotation would also open up new business opportunities as Chinese carmakers step up production of premium vehicles, bringing an expected surge in demand for Novem’s products.

The company said 50 million euros of the money raised will be used to improve its capital structure. Net debt stood at 243 million euros at the end of 2020.

The shares are slated to start trading on July 19.

($1 = 0.8472 euros)