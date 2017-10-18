U.S. FDA panel backs approval of Novo Nordisk diabetes drug

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S’s new diabetes drug semaglutide is effective, reasonably safe and should be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday.

The panel voted 16-0 with one abstention in favor of the drug being approved. It would compete with others in a class known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogs, which imitate an intestinal hormone that stimulates the production of insulin.

The FDA typically follows the recommendations of its advisors.