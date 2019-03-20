Novo Nordisk submits diabetes pill for U.S. approval

COPENHAGEN, March 20 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk has submitted its oral semaglutide drug, a pill it hopes will transform the diabetes market, for U.S. approval.

The Danish drugmaker said on Wednesday it had used a so-called priority review voucher to speed up the anticipated review time of the drug to six months.

The once-daily pill, a key growth hope for the company, belongs to a blockbuster class of treatments known as GLP-1s that stimulate insulin production.

So far, all have been injections and a pill would offer a step-change to overcome the aversion many diabetics have to injections.

Novo Nordisk hopes to launch the pill in 2020. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)