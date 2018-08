COPENHAGEN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk says:

* Ozempic (semaglutide) consistently reduced the risk of major cardiovascular events across type 2 diabetes populations at high CV risk regardless of prior CV events at baseline

* Findings from two post-hoc subgroup analyses of the SUSTAIN 6 trial and one post-hoc meta-analysis of MACE in the SUSTAIN 1-5 trials were presented on Sunday at the ESC Congress 2018, organised by the European Society of Cardiology, in Munich, Germany.