Novo reveals more Ozempic data on change in body weight by baseline BMI

COPENHAGEN, June 23 (Reuters) - Diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk presented a post-hoc analysis of the SUSTAIN 7 trial comparing treatment effect in body weight across baseline BMI subgroups receiving Novo’s Ozempic or Eli Lilly’s dulaglutide, marketed as Trulicity.

The findings were presented at the American Diabetes Association’s 78th Scientific Sessions on Saturday.

* Ozempic provided greater weight reductions for adults with a baseline BMI ≥25kg/m2 than those with lower baseline BMI <25kg/m2.

* Ozempic, 0.5 or 1.0 mg, provided greater weight reductions vs dulaglutide, 0.75 mg or 1.5 mg, respectively, in adults with type 2 diabetes, regardless of baseline body mass index (BMI), with the greatest reductions occurring in adults with a baseline BMI ≥25 kg/m2. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)