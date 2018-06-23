Novo's Tresiba shows improved blood sugar control, lower rates of hypoglycaemia than Toujeo

COPENHAGEN, June 23 (Reuters) - Diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Saturday presented its findings from the real-world evidence study CONFIRM, comparing the effectiveness of its own Tresiba drug with Sanofi’s Toujeo, at the American Diabetes Association’s 78th Scientific Sessions.

* Novo’s Tresiba demonstrated significantly improved blood sugar control and lower rates of hypoglycaemia versus Sanofi’s insulin glargine U300, marketed as Toujeo, in real-world evidence study.

* Adults with type 2 diabetes treated with Tresiba had a significant reduction in HbA1c and a 30 percent lower rate of hypoglycaemic episodes after starting basal insulin. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Teis Jensen)