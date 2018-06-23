Novo's Xultophy as add-on treatment shows better blood sugar improvement than Lantus

COPENHAGEN, June 23 (Reuters) - Diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Saturday presented findings from the DUAL IX study at the American Diabetes Association’s 78th Scientific Sessions.

* The study showed significant blood sugar improvement with Xultophy compared to Sanofi’s> insulin glargine U-100, marketed as Lantus, when used as add-on to oral diabetes medications.

* Adults with type 2 diabetes treated with Xultophy also experienced no change in body weight, lower rates of hypoglycaemia and a lower insulin dose at 26 weeks.

* Mean body weight remained unchanged in the Xultophy study group versus a 2.0 kg weight gain with insulin glargine U-100.

* Treatment with Xultophy demonstrated a 58 percent lower rate of hypoglycaemia versus insulin glargine U-100.

* Adverse events were similar across both treatment groups. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)