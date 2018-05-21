FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 1:08 PM / in 2 hours

Novo Nordisk says haemophilia drug data support clinical profile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - A head-to-head trial showed that people with haemophilia B who received Novo Nordisk’s Refixia achieved greater total factor IX exposure than those treated with recombinant factor IX-Fc Fusion Protein, the Danish company said on Monday.

* People with haemophilia B have congenital factor IX deficiency and are either missing or have a malfunctioning factor IX protein, which is needed for proper blood clotting

* “These head-to-head data support the strong clinical profile of Refixia,” chief science officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen said in a press release. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

