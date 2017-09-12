FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk: once-weekly semaglutide reduces glucose, weight more than comparator treatments
#Healthcare
September 12, 2017 / 10:59 AM / a month ago

Novo Nordisk: once-weekly semaglutide reduces glucose, weight more than comparator treatments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said at the Annual Meeting of the European Association For The Study Of Diabetes:

* A post-hoc analysis of the SUSTAIN 1–5 trials demonstrated that a greater proportion of adults with type 2 diabetes achieved a clinically meaningful reduction in both HbA1c, a measure of long-term blood glucose levels, and body weight with once-weekly semaglutide versus comparator treatments

* Comparators included placebo, sitagliptin, insulin glargine U100 or exenatide extended release (ER)

* Once-weekly semaglutide is currently under review by seven regulatory agencies, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Teis Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
