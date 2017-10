Novo Nordisk's Fiasp drug improved overall blood sugar control long-term

COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said in an analysis presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association For The Study Of Diabetes:

* Novo’s Fiasp (fast-acting insulin aspart) significantly improved overall blood sugar control in type 1 diabetes long-term (over 52 weeks), compared to conventional insulin aspart (NovoRapid), in new study findings

* Fiasp maintained the significant improvement in overall blood sugar control that was seen in a shorter-term (26 weeks) study period

* “Compared to conventional insulin aspart, Fiasp is a closer match to the natural physiological insulin response, leading to better long-term blood sugar control,” said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, chief science officer of Novo Nordisk (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Teis Jensen)