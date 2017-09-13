FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk's Xultophy reduces cardiovascular risks in people with type 2 diabetes
September 13, 2017

Novo Nordisk's Xultophy reduces cardiovascular risks in people with type 2 diabetes

COPENHAGEN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said at the Annual Meeting of the European Association For The Study Of Diabetes:

* Novo’s Xultophy drug “significantly reduced” a number of risk factors associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, compared to basal insulin glargine U100 of Sanofi or its own insulin degludec, better known as Tresiba

* People treated with Xultophy had significantly lower systolic blood pressure, lower total cholesterol as well as lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (bad cholesterol)

* Cardiovascular diseases is the principal cause of death and disability among people with type 2 diabetes globally, with approximately two-thirds of deaths in people with diabetes attributable to CVD, according to Novo

* Xultophy is a once-daily single injection fixed-ratio combination of long-acting insulin degludec and the GLP-1 receptor agonist liraglutide (Victoza) in one pen (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen)

