Drugmaker Novo Nordisk beats Q1 profit expectations, nudges up 2018 outlook

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest maker of diabetes drugs, posted a posted first-quarter operating profit above expectations on Wednesday and lifted the lower end of its 2018 sales and profit outlook.

The firm posted a quarterly operating profit of 12.4 billion Danish crowns ($2.00 billion) on revenue of 26.9 billion crowns, above an average 11.8 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm now expects 2018 sales growth of 3-5 percent compared to 2-5 percent previously and operating profit growth of 2-5 percent from 1-5 percent, both measured in local currencies. ($1 = 6.2086 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)