Drugmaker Novo Nordisk first-quarter profit beats expectations

COPENHAGEN, May 3 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk posted first-quarter operating profit above forecasts on Friday as it sold more of its newest innovative drug to combat diabetes and nudged up its 2019 outlook reported in Danish crowns.

The world’s largest diabetes drugs maker posted a quarterly operating profit of 14.2 billion Danish crowns ($2.12 billion)($), above an average 13.2 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.. ($1 = 6.6825 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)