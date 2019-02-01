Drugmaker Novo Nordisk Q4 profit lags forecast

COPENHAGEN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk posted fourth-quarter operating profit below forecasts on Friday, and said it would submit its oral semaglutide drug, an important growth hope, for U.S. approval in the first quarter.

Novo, the world’s top maker of diabetes drugs, posted a quarterly operating profit of 10.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.66 billion), below an average 11.3 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.. ($1 = 6.5248 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)