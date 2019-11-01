Healthcare
November 1, 2019 / 6:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk's Q3 operating profit slightly lags forecast

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk posted third-quarter operating profit a touch below expectations on Friday but nudged up its sales outlook for this year on the back of its new drugs for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The world’s largest maker of diabetes drugs posted a quarterly operating profit of 12.9 billion Danish crowns ($1.93 billion), slightly below an average 13.1 billion crowns forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.. ($1 = 6.6919 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
