Healthcare
May 6, 2020

Novo Nordisk posts better-than-expected Q1 profit as stockpiling boosts sales

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 6 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk posted a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Wednesday and kept its full-year outlook, as customers stocking up during the coronavirus pandemic boosted sales of its diabetes medicines.

Novo Nordisk, the world’s top maker of diabetes drugs, posted a first-quarter operating profit of 16.3 billion Danish crowns ($2.37 billion), compared to an average 14.2 billion expected by analysts. ($1 = 6.8867 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

