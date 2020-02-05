Novo Nordisk posts Q4 operating profit slightly below expectations

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk posted a slightly lower-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, and said it sees sales in local currencies growing between 3% and 6% this year.

Novo Nordisk, the world’s top maker of diabetes drugs, posted a fourth-quarter operating profit of 11.87 billion Danish crowns ($1.75 billion), compared to an average 11.96 billion expected by analysts. ($1 = 6.7707 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)