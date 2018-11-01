Healthcare
Novo Nordisk Q3 profit slightly below forecast, nudges up 2018 sales outlook

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s top maker of diabetes drugs, posted third-quarter operating profit slightly below forecasts on Thursday, but lifted the lower end of its sales forecast for the year.

The firm posted a quarterly operating profit of 11.81 billion Danish crowns ($1.80 billion), below an average 11.93 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. .

The firm narrowed its 2018 sales growth forecast to 4-5 percent from previously 3-5 percent and kept its operating profit growth outlook at 2-5 percent, both measured in local currencies. ($1 = 6.5768 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

