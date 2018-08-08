FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 5:50 AM / in 3 hours

Novo Nordisk sees lower U.S. prices next year, Q2 profit in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s top maker of diabetes drugs, posted second-quarter operating profit broadly in line with forecasts on Wednesday, but said prices in the key U.S. market would be lower next year.

The drug maker said that subject to the final outcome of negotiations with pharmacy benefit managers and managed care organisations in the United States, “average prices after rebates are expected to be lower compared with the levels in 2018.”

The firm posted a quarterly operating profit of 12.2 billion Danish crowns, slightly below an average 12.3 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

