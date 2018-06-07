Novo Nordisk considers laying-off up to 3,000 staff - Danish paper Borsen

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk is considering laying-off up to 3,000 staff and dropping its long-term financial targets due to challenging market conditions in the United States, Danish daily Borsen reported Thursday citing unnamed sources.

Novo Nordisk, the world’s biggest diabetes drug company, will present a cost-cutting plan when it announces second-quarter results, the newspaper reported.

A Novo spokesman told Reuters that the company doesn’t comment on market rumours, but said it regularly adjusts its business according to market conditions. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Alexandra Hudson)