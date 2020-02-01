Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Securities-fraud lawsuits against Novo Nordisk win class cert

Barbara Grzincic

A federal judge in New Jersey on Friday certified several consolidated securities-fraud lawsuits against Novo Nordisk as a class action and appointed a group of five pension funds to serve as class representatives.

U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti appointed the Lehigh County Employees’ Retirement System, the Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Fund, and three other pension funds over the objection of the Danish pharmaceutical company, which called them inadequate class representatives.

