Novozymes appoints Ester Baiget from Dow as new CEO

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Enzymes maker Novozymes said on Wednesday it had appointed Ester Baiget from Dow as the firm looks to boost its sales growth on the back of several profit warnings.

Baiget is currently business president of Dow’s Industrial Solutions business unit and will take over the reins at the Danish firm from February 2020.

Novozymes, which has repeatedly cut it 2019 sales outlook, said earlier this month that current CEO Peder Holk Nielsen would step down as it was time to “bring in new leadership”. (Reporting by Andreas Mortensen, editing by Louise Heavens)