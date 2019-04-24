Denmark's Novozymes lowers sales expectations on weak bioenergy market

COPENHAGEN, April 24 (Reuters) - Novozymes lowered its 2019 sales outlook following a weak U.S. market for bioethanol, the Danish enzymes maker said on Wednesday, as it reported first-quarter sales below forecasts.

Sales at Novozymes’ bioenergy unit fell by 8 percent in the first quarter compared to the 5 percent growth expected by analysts, while total group sales also came in below forecasts.

It now expects organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent this year compared to a previous outlook for 3 to 6 percent growth. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen Editing by Edmund Blair)