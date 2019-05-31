Westlaw News
Lead-shot lawsuit for Kaibab condors rises from the ashes - 9th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

A federal appeals court on Thursday shot down a win for the U.S. Forest Service, the National Rifle Association and hunting advocates in a fight to protect endangered condors from ingesting lead in Arizona’s Kaibob National Forest.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated a lawsuit by the Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club and the Grand Canyon Wildlands Council, which claim that the Forest Service is violating a federal law governing the disposal of solid or hazardous waste by not dealing with the problem of spent lead-based ammunition from hunting in the Kaibab.

