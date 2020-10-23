NRA wins round vs. Winston & Strawn in fight sparked by racist email

The National Rifle Association can seek tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees from Winston & Strawn, a judge has ruled, handing the NRA a partial win in a case sparked after a JAMS Inc. arbitrator inadvertently forwarded an article railing against Black Americans to an outside lawyer for the gun owners’ group. Washington, D.C., Superior Court Judge Robert Rigsby on Wednesday dismissed JAMS from the case, but he rejected Winston’s bid to dismiss the NRA’s unjust enrichment claim against the law firm. The organization wants to recover fees from an arbitration proceeding in which Winston represented the NRA’s adversary. The arbitration is confidential and the subject of the underlying dispute could not be determined.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jnq0Cg