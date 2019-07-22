Debt collector allowed to charge percentage-based fees - 7th Circuit

National Recovery Agency, a Pennsylvania debt collector, did not violate federal collection law by charging consumers fees based on the percentage of the debt collected, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

Plaintiffs had accused the debt collector of violating a contract that allowed it to charge only actual costs it incurred, but the contract actually allowed it to charge borrowers for “any” costs, including percentage-based fees, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

