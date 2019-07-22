Westlaw News
July 22, 2019 / 11:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Debt collector allowed to charge percentage-based fees - 7th Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

National Recovery Agency, a Pennsylvania debt collector, did not violate federal collection law by charging consumers fees based on the percentage of the debt collected, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

Plaintiffs had accused the debt collector of violating a contract that allowed it to charge only actual costs it incurred, but the contract actually allowed it to charge borrowers for “any” costs, including percentage-based fees, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GmvVqg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below