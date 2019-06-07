Cuba travel restrictions to trim Norwegian Cruise Line's profit

June 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said on Friday the Trump administration’s ban on cruises to Cuba would hit its full year earnings.

The new restrictions on U.S. travel to the Caribbean island are aimed at pressuring the country’s Communist government to reform and stop supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Norwegian said, among other one-time charges, the modifications to itineraries and accommodation of cancellations would cut its full year 2019 adjusted earnings by about 35 cents to 45 cents per share. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)