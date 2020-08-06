Company News
August 6, 2020 / 11:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norwegian Cruise Line posts $715 mln quarterly loss on COVID-19 hit

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd reported a quarterly loss of $715 million on Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic grounded the industry to a halt, with cruise operators months away from resuming sailings.

The company reported a net loss of $715.2 million, or $2.99 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from a profit of $240.2 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

The company also said it had $1.2 billion of advanced ticket sales as of the end of the quarter, but said volumes were still below historical levels.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

