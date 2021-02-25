Norwegian Cruise Line posts loss for fourth straight quarter

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd reported a net loss for the fourth consecutive quarter on Thursday, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic that led to bans on cruises.

The operator of “Oceania Cruises” and “Regent Seven Seas Cruises” posted a net loss of $738.93 million, or $2.51 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared with a profit of $121.30 million, or $0.56 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)