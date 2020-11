Nov 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd reported its third straight quarterly loss on Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the cruise industry to a standstill.

The cruise operator recorded net loss of $677.4 million, or $2.50 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $450.6 million, or $2.09 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)