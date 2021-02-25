UPDATE 2-Norwegian forecasts strong 2022 cruise bookings after pandemic storm

(Adds details on future bookings, share movement)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said on Thursday 2022 bookings were looking strong after reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, as people look forward to post-vaccination vacations.

The company’s shares, which gained about 40% since the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in December, rose 1.2% in premarket trading.

Cruise operators have been forced to raise high-interest-rate debt of billions to keep their heads above water as a nearly year-long sailing hiatus imposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had ravaged their business.

Earlier this month, Norwegian Cruise extended the suspension of all voyages globally through May 31 as it continued to work on its plan to meet the requirements of the Conditional Sailing Order issued by CDC.

Norwegian said targeted monthly cash burn was about $190 million per month on average during the suspension of operations, and that it had cash and cash equivalents of $3.3 billion as of Dec. 31.

The Florida-based company said 2022 booking trends were very positive driven by strong pent up demand, and even though it was still early in the booking cycle, the overall cumulative booked position for the first half of 2022 were markedly ahead of 2019.

Bigger rival Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has also been seeing an uptick in future bookings and said on Monday that bookings for the first half of 2022 were within historical ranges and at higher prices, underlining a strong demand for cruises.

On an adjusted basis, Norwegian lost $2.33 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with analysts’ estimates of a loss of $2.17 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.