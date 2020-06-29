Financials
UK subprime lender NSF granted waiver on securitisation facility

June 29 (Reuters) - Subprime lender Non-Standard Finance said on Monday that U.S. asset manager Ares has agreed to extend a waiver on a 200 million pound ($247.44 million) securitisation facility as the British company tries to find a longer term funding solution.

NSF, which last week highlighted risks to its ability to continue as a going concern, said it was exploring alternative capital structures and talks with its shareholders for a potential equity raise are ongoing. ($1 = 0.8083 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Iain Withers in London Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

