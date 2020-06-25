Financials
June 25, 2020 / 6:33 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

UK lender NSF warns of going concern risks as coronavirus hits

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - British lender Non-Standard Finance on Thursday raised doubts on its ability to continue as a going concern, with the coronavirus crisis halting lending and leading to a spike in expected credit losses.

“The last 18 months have been difficult and disappointing for Non-Standard Finance with the failure of our offer for Provident Financial,” Chief Executive Officer John van Kuffeler said. “The fall in sector values necessitating large write-downs in the values of our three principal subsidiaries and the COVID-19 pandemic which has paralysed the UK economy.”

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below