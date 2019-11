Nov 15 (Reuters) - British lender Non-Standard Finance warned on annual profits and slashed its medium-term targets for loan book growth, highlighting its struggles to make it alone after its failed bid for larger rival Provident Financial.

NSF, in a separate statement, said its chief financial officer, Nick Teunon, will step down from the role next March.

The company named Teunon’s deputy Jono Gillespie as the successor. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)