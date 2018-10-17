FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 7:51 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Dubai-listed Tabreed hires banks for dollar sukuk

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) has hired banks to arrange fixed income meetings ahead of a planned sale of U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

The company has hired Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, JPMorgan and Mashreq Bank as joint lead managers to arrange meetings in Europe, Asia and the Middle East starting on Oct. 19.

Tabreed plans to issue benchmark-sized sukuk, which generally means upwards of $500 million, with a seven-year maturity. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

