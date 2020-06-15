Britain's Nationwide offers redundancy packages to around 200 staff -source

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Nationwide Building Society has offered redundancy packages to around 200 staff with a view to around 100 accepting the offers, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

“As a result of the low interest rate environment and the impact of COVID-19 we are currently consulting on potential redundancies with a number of individuals,” a spokeswoman for the lender said separately without commenting on the numbers of staff affected.

No one will be required to leave the firm before 2021, the spokeswoman added. (Reporting By Saikat Chatterjee and Lawrence White, editing by Karin Strohecker)