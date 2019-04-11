Air-disaster law firm not entitled to crash photos, autopsy reports – judge

A law firm representing plaintiffs in seven airplane-crash cases cannot force the National Transportation Safety Board to turn over crash-site photographs, autopsy reports, cellphone videos taken in a plane’s cockpit, or “pre-decisional” reports from investigations that the NTSB has completed, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno in Philadelphia rejected the Wolk Law Firm’s claims that it was entitled to the material under the federal Freedom of Information Act. Instead, he upheld the NTSB’s conclusion that several FOIA exemptions barred the disclosures.

