Japan's 3 megabanks to extend loans to NTT for NTT Docomo acquisition - sources

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s 3 megabanks belonging to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group will be among lenders to extend loans to Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (NTT) for its potential acquisition of NTT Docomo Inc, two sources said.

MUFG Bank will extend the biggest amount, the sources, who are familiar with the matter, told Reuters, declining to be identified because the deal is not official yet.