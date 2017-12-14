FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's NTV plans IPO before national elections - source
Sections
Featured
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
A defense pact seven decades in the making
European Union
A defense pact seven decades in the making
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
U.S.
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2017 / 4:39 PM / in 2 hours

Italy's NTV plans IPO before national elections - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italian high-speed rail firm NTV plans to carry out its initial public offering before national elections, due early next year, by selling some of its existing shares and without a rights issue, one source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Italy’s national election is expected to be held on March 4. A second source said the IPO would likely happen in February.

“NTV will be the first big IPO of 2018,” the first source said, adding there was strong interest given that NTV would be the first high-speed operator in Europe to float.

“The company wants to list in the first quarter and before the vote, although obviously they will have to see how the market situation develops,” the person added.

NTV could not immediately be reached for comment.

NTV Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said last month the company would make a decision on the exact IPO date by the end of this year.

Other sources previously told Reuters that NTV had chosen Banca IMI, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse as global coordinators for the IPO. Rothschild is the company’s adviser. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Claudia Cristoferi; writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Paola Arosio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.