UPDATE 1-Italy's NTV plans to list before national elections - source

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italian high-speed rail firm NTV plans an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares before national elections, due early next year, one source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Italy’s national election is expected to be held on March 4. A second source said the IPO would likely happen in February.

“NTV will be the first big IPO of 2018,” the first source said, adding there was strong interest given that NTV would be the first high-speed operator in Europe to float.

“The company wants to list in the first quarter and before the vote, although obviously they will have to see how the market situation develops,” the person added.

A spokesperson for NTV said the company could not confirm the information.

NTV Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said last month the company would make a decision on the exact date by the end of this year.

