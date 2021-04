April 12 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Monday that it will buy Nuance Communications Inc in a $19.7 billion deal, as it looks to bolster its suite of enterprise applications with the artificial intelligence firm’s advanced speech technology.

Microsoft’s offer price of $56 per share is at a premium of 22.86% to Nuance’s last close of $45.58. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)