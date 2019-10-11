Brazilian fintech Nubank has grown to 15 mln users -CEO

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial technology start-up Nubank now has 15 million clients, the firm’s chief executive said on Friday, a figure which underlines the rapid growth of the Sequoia Capital-backed venture in Latin America’s largest economy.

Nubank founder and CEO David Velez disclosed the figure, which marks a 25% increase from the total it revealed in August, at the Brazil Investment Forum in Sao Paulo.

Nubank, which also operates in Argentina and Mexico, has become a household name in parts of Brazil through its bright green, free-of-charge credit card. The company, whose investors also include China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd, offers digital savings accounts and personal loans.

In late July, the firm raised $400 million in a funding round led by U.S. investment firm TCV. The Wall Street Journal reported at the time that the company, which was founded in 2013, was valued at more than $10 billion.