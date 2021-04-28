UPDATE 2-Kansai Electric gets nod to restart 3 reactors, shares jump

(Adds graphic, climate initiatives, detail on reactor restarts)

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Kansai Electric Power received approval to restart three 40-year old and long-idled reactors, a move that could pave the way for a revival of Japan’s nuclear energy sector that has been dormant since the Fukushima disaster a decade ago.

The approval given by the governor of the prefecture where the reactors are located will help the country’s nuclear sector meet government targets that call for the decarbonisation of Japan’s heavily industrialised economy.

The move is likely to prove controversial due to the age of the reactors and their decade-long shutdown, following the worst civilian nuclear crisis since Chernobyl in 1986. The public remains highly suspicious of atomic power after the failings in operation and oversight exposed by the Fukushima disaster.

Shares of Kansai Electric jumped more than 4% after the governor of the prefecture of Fukui told a news conference he had granted approval for the restarts. But with more regulatory steps and site inspections ahead, it could take as much as around a year before the reactors begin operations.

Once the world’s third-largest user of nuclear energy, utilities are now decommissioning nearly 40% of the pre-2011 fleet.

There are currently only seven reactors operating, down from typically around 47 before the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that caused the meltdown in Fukushima.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last week nearly doubled Japan’s emissions-reduction target by 2030 after pledging in October to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050. The targets are a major shift in stance by a country described even by allies as a laggard on climate change.

Kansai Electric shares closed 2.4% higher while its beleaguered industry peer Tokyo Electric Power fell 0.9% amid a wider market rise of 0.2%.