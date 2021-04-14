Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Tepco punished for safety breaches, preventing restart of only operable nuclear plant

By Reuters Staff

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) , operator of the wrecked Fukushima atomic station, will be punished for safety breaches at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, the Nuclear Regulation Authority said on Wednesday.

The move prevents Tepco from restarting its only operable nuclear station, and is another blow to a company that has been trying to get the world’s biggest power station restarted to cut operational costs. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Aaron Sheldrick Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

