UK nuclear regulator starts legal proceedings against Sellafield Ltd

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Sellafield nuclear plant near Whitehaven in Britain, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has started legal proceedings against Sellafield Ltd over an alleged health and safety breach at its nuclear processing site earlier this year, the watchdog said on Friday.

The charge relates to an incident on April 24 when a Sellafield employee sustained injuries while working on high voltage electrical equipment.

The incident was a conventional health and safety matter and there was no radiological risk to workers or the public, the ONR said.

Sellafield is on the coast of Cumbria, northwest England. Activities at the site include nuclear fuel reprocessing, nuclear waste storage and nuclear decommissioning, and it is a former nuclear power generating site.

Sellafield Ltd is owned by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, which was not immediately available for comment.

The first hearing is scheduled to take place at Carlisle Magistrates Court on Dec. 18 2020, the ONR added.