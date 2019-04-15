Westlaw News
April 15, 2019

Supreme Court lets New York, Illinois nuclear power subsidies stand

Barbara Grzincic

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away challenges to state-mandated subsidies for nuclear power generators, declining to hear certiorari petitions filed by Donald Verrilli on behalf of the Electric Power Supply Association.

EPSA, a trade group for electric-power producers, argued that Zero Emission Credit (ZEC) programs adopted by New York and Illinois in 2016 violate federal law by interfering with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s power to regulate wholesale energy markets.

